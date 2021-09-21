Everything We Know About The Gabby Petito Case So Far

When Gabby Petito set out on her road trip across the country with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, she was so optimistic she began documenting the whole thing on YouTube and Instagram.

Sadly the Van Life tour ended in tragedy. The budding influencer disappeared — and Brian returned to Florida without her.

Ultimately remains were found that are believed to be hers… but the case is far from open and shut.

Over the past few days we’ve learned the sweet relationship set against a backdrop of beautiful national parks was apparently not what it appeared to be. And every new piece of the puzzle just keeps raising more questions.

It seems the case is just getting started — so if you want to start following and need a recap, here’s everything we know so far…

YouTuber Reported Missing From Cross-Country Road Trip — As Boyfriend Returns Home By Himself

Missing YouTuber: Police Name Boyfriend ‘Person Of Interest’ As Family Questions Mysterious Final Texts From Her Phone

YouTuber Disappearance & Newlywed Murders CONNECTED?! See The Evidence!

FBI Seizes BOXES Of Evidence & More From Brian Laundrie’s Family Home

Is Brian Laundrie’s Family Lying About His Disappearance? See The Evidence!

New Bodycam Footage Shows An Emotional Gabby Petito After Alleged Physical Altercation With Her Boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Is ‘Not Willing’ To Provide Information As Her Family Is Told Not To Discuss Any More Details About Their Relationship

Another Clue — Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Gabby Petito Disappearance: BF Brian Laundrie’s Sister Breaks Family’s Code Of Silence!

Gabby Petito Disappearance: TikTok Witness Gives Police A Big Piece Of The Puzzle!

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Fiancé Brian Laundrie Now Missing, Too — FBI Searching For Both!

Gabby Petito’s Family Speaks Out After Brian Laundrie Also Goes ‘Missing’

YouTube Video Shows Gabby Petito’s Van In Grand Teton National Park Just Days After Last Contact

FBI Believes They Found Gabby Petito’s Body

Gabby Petito’s Family Shares Heartbreaking Reactions To Discovery Of Body

Brian Laundrie Seen Reading Novel About Missing Women Before Gabby Petito’s Disappearance?? Plus, His Family Home Is Declared A Crime Scene

Gabby Petito 911 Call About Fight With Boyfriend Gives Disturbing New Insight Into Final Days

Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Revealed In Unsealed Search Warrant

TikTok Detectives Trying To Solve Gabby Petito Case — But Are They Helping Or Hurting??

Park Ranger Warned Gabby Petito About ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Brian Laundrie

[Image via Instagram.]