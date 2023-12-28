Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow SPLITS From Husband After Just 2 Years!

Meadow Walker has called it quits with her husband.

On Thursday, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to Instagram to share the news. After just two years, she and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan have decided to go their separate ways. In a post which features a light gray background with black text, the 25-year-old wrote:

“Statement from the two of us: After three [sic] wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate.”

Despite Meadow saying they’d been married for three years, they only tied the knot in October 2021 in the Dominican Republic with Vin Diesel standing in for her dad, meaning they just had their second anniversary. A statement like this can’t be easy to write, so we can imagine the confusion. That is, unless they officially tied the knot earlier than their wedding ceremony? They got married just two months after announcing their engagement, so it’s hard to imagine when they would have had time for another secret ceremony, but who knows?

Continuing, the model announced she and Louis will continue to “respect” and “support” each other after their divorce:

“This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

the post (below):

So sad to hear! We wish them the best moving forward, and hopefully, their legal split is as easy as possible. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

