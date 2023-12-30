Paula Abdul Sues American Idol & SYTYCD Executive Producer Nigel Lythgoe For Sexual Assault!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Paula Abdul has accused American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance executive producer Nigel Lythgoe of repeatedly sexually assaulting her while she was a judge on both shows.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 61-year-old singer filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County on Friday against Lythgoe under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which gives plaintiffs a window to file sexual assault claims even after the statute of limitations has passed. She is suing the television personality, 9 Entertainment, and FremantleMedia North America for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence.

Per the court docs, she alleges that the first sexual assault incident happened during “one of Idol‘s initial seasons” while they were on the road for auditions in the early 2000s. Upon entering an elevator at their hotel together, Paul claims in the suit that the 74-year-old producer shoved her against the wall, tried to kiss her, and groped her genitals and breasts.

Related: Vin Diesel Sued For Sexual Battery — Allegedly Assaulted Then Fired Assistant On Fast Five!

She tried to push him away, but it wasn’t until the elevator doors opened that she could escape. Immediately, Paula ran straight to her room and called one of her representatives to tell them about the alleged assault. But out of fear of being fired in retaliation, she decided to stay quiet and not take action against him.

The second alleged attack happened years later after she signed a new contract in 2015 to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. In the lawsuit, Paula claims Lythgoe invited her to his house at one point during her two seasons of the competition series to talk about some work opportunities. The pop star only accepted the invitation as she believed it was a professional situation. However, that did not end up being the case. Instead, Lythgoe allegedly forced himself on top of her while she was on the couch and attempted to kiss her, telling her they would make an “excellent power couple.” Paula alleges she pushed him off of her, told him she wasn’t interested and left the residence.

And Paula wasn’t the only alleged victim. She claims in the suit she witnessed Lythgoe grope one of her assistants during her time on SYTYCD in 2015. So awful.

In addition to the disturbing accusations of assault, Paula claims the choreographer “taunted” her. How so? He allegedly called her at one point to say they should celebrate since it had been “7 years and the statute of limitations had run.” What the f**k?!! She further alleges she was a victim of harassment and discrimination when it came to compensation during her years on American Idol.

At this time, Lythgoe has not responded to the sexual assault allegations. Reactions to the suit? Let us us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]