Cardi B Goes OFF On Her Fans Over Offset Reconciliation Rumors: 'Shut The F**k Up'

Cardi B appears to have reached her breaking point over those reconciliation rumors with her estranged husband, Offset!

In case you missed it, the 31-year-old rapper and the Migos member broke up amid rumors he cheated on her with Chrisean Rock. And she seemed to be over Offset for good, as she slammed him for “playing games” with her heart. Oof. Despite her emotional rant, fans still began speculating Cardi got back together with the Fan rapper! Why? It all started when she spent Christmas with the 32-year-old and their little ones, 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. Hmm.

There was a strong chance they were only together for the holidays for the sake of their children! But given their on-again, off-again history? Many believed they reconciled! Cardi subtly shut down the rumors this week. However, fans weren’t buying her denial — especially not after they were caught spending time together in New York City again. Per People, a fan by the user @sssyxjaaaaas posted a picture posing with Cardi and Offset separately during the former couple’s outing. Tagging each artist, the person wrote, “Luckyyyme.”

After the holidays and NYC hang-out session, fans were convinced the pair worked things out. Now Cardi seems to be sick of the reconciliation rumors already. And she decided not to be subtle about her denial this time! The WAP artist lashed out at her fans in an expletive-filled rant for falsely claiming she rekindled her relationship with Offset! She took to Spaces on X (Twitter) Friday, screaming at her supporters for being the only ones “talking s**t” about her situation:

“Shut the f**k up. I’m about to delete my whole social f**king media because y’all don’t shut the f**K up! My own f**king fan base. The last time I got dragged was because my f**king fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s**t but my own f**king fan base. Stupid a** motherf**kers. I’m about to f**king unfollow all of y’all. … Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?! Did I say – Did he say it – No! Leave me the f**k alone.”

It is safe to say Cardi is PISSED! Listen to her tirade (below):

YIKES!!!

Despite her angry words toward her fans, many surprisingly empathized with Cardi and recognized how frustrated she must be over the rumors. Many even pointed out how she will be seen with Offset as they co-parent two children together, and it doesn’t mean they’re back together. See some of the reactions (below):

“THEY HAVE CHILDREN TOGETHER, they can’t just be out of each other life because they have kids together, they co parent.” “They have children. They can’t just not see each other.” “I feel bad for her she’s clearly stressed and fans keep making it worse.”

For those who didn’t know about Cardi’s first reconciliation rumors denial, they certainly heard her loud and clear now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below.

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]