People Are RIDICULOUSLY Calling For Sandra Bullock's Oscar To Be Revoked After Big Blind Side Lawsuit Reveal!

As the world has been processing the news that the IRL family who inspired the film The Blind Side may have been more corrupt than we thought, some film lovers are calling for action to be taken against… Sandra Bullock?!

As we’ve been following, NFL star Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy alleging they never actually adopted him. Instead, they allegedly tricked him into signing himself into a conservatorship that gave them power over his business deals, supposedly allowing them to profit off his story, likeness, and the critically-acclaimed film all while he made nothing in return.

Since the shocking court docs made headlines on Monday, social media has lit up with commentary from upset viewers who now think the actress, who played the matriarch in the 2009 movie, should be forced to return her Best Actress Oscar because of the scandal!

Taking to X (Twitter), users petitioned:

“So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories. The parents blocked $300 [million] in earnings the movie [made] from him getting any of it and gave the money to their real children? WOOOOOOOW!” “If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for Precious” “Sandra Bullock should give her Oscar back. She knows she didn’t deserve that s**t.”

People really think an actress should have to give back their acting award because of a scandal she likely knew nothing about?? That’s so uncalled for!

Thankfully, there’s a ton of people coming to Sandy’s defense, clapping back:

“Not y’all calling for Sandra Bullock’s Oscar to be revoked. It ain’t her fault the real life people were exploitative scammers and thieves” “Now what y’all NOT gon do is blame Sandra Bullock for that Blind Side mess. If that lady fooled everybody, even journalists and the ‘adoptee’ how was Sandy supposed to know? Shut UP” “Y’all will NOT put my good sis Sandra Bullock in this mess, she played a part in a movie. Sandra just lost her long time boyfriend…leave her tf alone.” “You know Sandra Bullock deserved her Oscar because she acted so well, she made the Tuohy family likeable.”

It’s true, though! She crushed the role, and it’s definitely one of the reasons that movie was such a hit! Just remind yourself what she did on-screen (below)!

As some supporters mentioned, Michael claims he didn’t even know about the fake adoption until February of this year, so there probably wasn’t any reason for The Proposal lead to be suspicious back then. And she certainly wouldn’t have been the only one fooled by the feel-good story. The Warner Bros. film also starred Quinton Aaron, Tim McGraw, and Lily Collins, among others. We bet they are all just as stunned as we are!

Besides, the 59-year-old is currently mourning the loss of her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall, who passed away on August 5 after a three-year secret battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. She absolutely doesn’t need to be fielding hate comments from people who think she should be punished for something she didn’t do. Just saying!

As for the Tuohy’s, Sean has denied any malicious behavior, but we have a feeling this scandal is far from over. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

