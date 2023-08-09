Sandra Bullock Put Hollywood Career On Pause For A YEAR To Care For Late Boyfriend -- See What She Said At The Time!

Sandra Bullock quietly took a step back from her career to care for her ill boyfriend.

As we’ve been following, the actress tragically lost her partner Bryan Randall over the weekend after a secret three-year battle with ALS. His family announced the devastating loss on Monday, noting it was his wish “to keep his journey with ALS private.” Sandra has yet to publicly comment on the death, but her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, took to Instagram to praise her for being the “best” caretaker.

And now, we’re getting more insight into how taking on the role of caregiver impacted other aspects of her life. On Tuesday, sources told Page Six that the actress decided to walk away from the limelight for a while after the premiere of her most recent film, The Lost City with Channing Tatum, so she could focus her attention on Bryan and her children.

You may not have realized, but the last time the Oscar winner stepped foot on a red carpet was in March 2022 when she was promoting her action-adventure flick. While her longtime boyfriend has joined her for premieres in the past, he was noticeably absent. It didn’t seem strange at the time — she made sure to give him a shout-out by calling him the “love of my life” — but it now seems like this may have been a big turning point in the health crisis.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning around that time, The Proposal star announced:

“I want to be at home. I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ ‘Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

She added:

“And I don’t know what ‘a while’ is. I don’t know what that is.”

At the time, it sounded like she just wanted to settle down and watch her kids grow up. Little did we know there was so much she was dealing with! A top Hollywood producer put the puzzle pieces together, telling Page Six:

“I don’t think people knew that Sandra actually took off to care for Bryan.”

It’s certainly not the kind of break anyone would’ve wished for her. Per the outlet, the 57-year-old was mainly cared for at Sandra’s Beverly Hills home, where a team of nurses would come to help, though they did spend some time in Malibu. A previous DailyMail.com confidant claimed the Bird Box alum “just stopped letting people in the house” as her partner’s condition got worse.

The producer went on to call The Blind Side star “beloved” in the industry, adding:

“I’m gutted for her.”

While Sandra has lived up to her promise and hasn’t been seen very much over the last year, one of her last sightings in April saw her out with her agent Kevin Huvane of CAA. The pair ate at Blue Ribbon in Soho, and in photos, the 59-year-old could be seen with no makeup on and looking exhausted. A source connected to the talent agency revealed Sandra’s agents have been looking after her during this heartbreaking situation, saying:

“I know that her agents have been extremely protective of her. No one said a word.”

Channing Tatum is believed to be among a small group of friends who were aware of Bryan’s health issues, Page Six learned. According to DailyMail.com, the inner circle also included Ryan Reynolds and Lost alum Josh Holloway and his wife, Yessica. We’re glad she had some people to lean on!

The duo never got married, but they did share vows in a romantic ceremony years before Bryan’s diagnosis. The artist even helped co-parent the Golden Globe winner’s adopted children Louis, 13, and Laila, 11. He also had a daughter of his own. The pair met when Bryan was hired to photograph Louis’ birthday party in 2015. It is believed the kids called him “Dad,” per a Daily Mail source. While this last year must have been such an emotional rollercoaster, it’s heartening to learn Sandra was able to take so much time to be with Bryan in his final months. Our hearts go out to her, the kids, and all Bryan’s loved ones right now.

