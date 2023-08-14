Rachel Zegler Cryptically Responds To Backlash After Her SHADY Snow White Comments Resurface!

Soo… now she wants to promote the qualities of a Disney princess??

Rachel Zegler came under fire late last week when some of her comments promoting the (already controversial) live-action remake of Snow White resurfaced! If you missed the viral controversy, clips of the actress teasing the new Disney flick in interviews from D23 in September 2022 circulated on both X (Twitter) and TikTok.

In one interview with Variety at the time, the West Side Story lead slammed the original animated movie, insisting her remake intended to be NOTHING like the classic:

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937. She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

After telling EW she was “scared” of the tale as old as time she doubled down with Extra by bashing the love story of the OG movie, saying:

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time.”

She even went so far as to say her leading man Andrew Burnap “could get cut” from the whole film and she’d have no problem with it! Harsh AF!!! Check out the controversial clips and see just how smug she seemed to be (below)!

idk why my fyp gave me another video of her but why does she have so much beef with a princess movie idgi ???? pic.twitter.com/33uPf10e3b — ne // india + corey (@friendlytroubIe) August 11, 2023

BIG OOF!

The interviews naturally stirred up a ton of outrage from viewers, who felt confused why Rachel had taken on such an iconic role if she seemingly despised everything about the original IP. On TikTok, one user told over 9 million viewers:

“Just because a woman values something different, does not make her any less valuable. Some women want a career and not marriage. Some women want a marriage or family and not a job. Some women want BOTH. All are to be heard, and seen, and valued.”

Another person bashed the 22-year-old for being “so smug and condescending,” elaborating:

“If you hate the original this much, why would you want to make the remake.”

Others chimed in:

“Rachel Zegler is single-handedly destroying this movie. My TikTok feed is full of ppl on all sides posting about her holier-than-thou crappy attitude is not okay & Snow doesn’t need to be modern. It’s impressive how many people she’s turned against seeing Snow White. Bravo” “She could at least ACT like she cares about the material and the legacy. That is her job, afterall.”

Jeez!

Meanwhile, there were some people sticking up for the rising star, calling the backlash “misogynistic and racist,” adding:

“Miss rachel zegler should not be in such hot water over saying snow white wasn’t ahead of it’s time (true), it wasn’t a childhood favorite of hers (honest), and the remake is going to attempt more feminism (something i think ALL of the other live-action princesses have said??)” “Harrison Ford and Robert Pattinson actively hate star wars and twilight and yet it’s hehe funny and all rachel zegler did was say snow white scared her as kid” “A lot of the old classic Disney films have a dark undertone to them. I don’t blame her. The Snow White ride at Disneyland is creepy as well!” “I believe she said it scared her. It scared me, too. The old crone w the apple at the end? [shudder gif]”

As you can see, there’s a lot of heated emotions surrounding this film! And Rachel wants it ALL to stop! Seemingly clapping back at the controversy, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star shared on X on Friday:

“i hope the world becomes kinder”

She then expanded upon her thoughts, adding:

“i love you very much. forever and ever. remember to be kind. treat each other with patience and empathy. remember that you are loved unconditionally, no matter your mistakes, no matter your misunderstandings. you deserve it. you deserve love. you deserve to live without fear. x”

i hope the world becomes kinder — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 11, 2023

i love you very much. forever and ever. remember to be kind. treat each other with patience and empathy. remember that you are loved unconditionally, no matter your mistakes, no matter your misunderstandings. you deserve it. you deserve love. you deserve to live without fear. x — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2023

Yup, definitely seems like she’s commenting on the backlash! But if you had any doubts, she also retweeted some posts featuring fans coming to her defense — take a look:

Rachel loves Snow White???? pic.twitter.com/izHG795kx6 — live laugh love halle bailey, stream ANGEL ✨???? (@darkfandom_) August 12, 2023

Refuse to forget that @rachelzegler virtually attended John Krasinski’s online quarantine prom with my neighbor at the height of Covid before West Side Story came out and was a sweetheart, so yes, I will be riding for this woman until I die. pic.twitter.com/qsaUWvxwbJ — Marlee Forsyth (@marleeforsyth) August 14, 2023

it must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero — Taylor Swift Lyrics Bot (@TSwiftLyricsBot) August 14, 2023

She is DONE with this narrative!!

That said, we have a feeling when she promotes the film ahead of its 2024 release, she’ll be singing a whole new tune about Snow White! Clearly, this hot take didn’t go over well! Thoughts?! Which side of the debate are YOU on? Sound OFF (below)!

