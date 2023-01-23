Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack On The PDA During Romantic Vacation In Hawaii!

Things continue to heat up between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders!

According to Dailymail.com on Sunday, the new couple went on a romantic vacation to Hawaii over the weekend – and they just could not keep their hands off each other while having some fun in the ocean together. At one point, the 29-year-old comedian was even captured by paparazzi holding Chase in a loving embrace while she gazed up at him. Another snapshot then showed her wrapping her arms around Pete’s waist.

But that’s not the only sweet moment between them! When Chase and Pete were done in the water, they were spotted cuddling together on a lounge chair. The Saturday Night Live alum then leaned down and kissed her while she laid her head in the crook of his elbow. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures HERE.

While Pete’s rep previously claimed to TMZ that they were nothing more than “great friends” after meeting on the set of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, it clearly looks like things have escalated between them! Especially since these vacay photos come just days after the pair were seen locking lips multiple times on an escalator in between rides at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. Not to mention the fact that after his breakup with Emily Ratajkowski, Pete and the 26-year-old actress have been spotted several times together in New York City over the past couple of weeks.

Previously, Chase and the King of Staten Island star were seen getting very cozy with each other while grabbing some takeout at Baba’s Pierogies in Brooklyn. In fact, eyewitnesses claimed the Out of the Blue star was wrapping her arms around Pete and smooched while waiting for their food. In January, a source told ET he and Chase “have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot,” adding that Pete “likes that Chase is a down to earth and cool.” The insider then shaded:

“They’re both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural.”

This definitely sounds like more than friend behavior if you ask us! And now that they’ve gone on a PDA-filled vacation together, it pretty much feels like confirmation of their romantic relationship at this point. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

