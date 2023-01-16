Onscreen Couple Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Spotted On ANOTHER Late Date Night IRL -- LOOK!

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders can deny it all they want, but things are really heating up between them!

The rumored couple was spotted yet again on Friday night enjoying a low-key, late-night date in New York City!

According to snapshots obtained by Page Six, the pair were spotted getting out of a black SUV, which was parked on a discreet side street. It’s unclear what they got up to during their date night, but both seemed to be dressed for the occasion! The 26-year-old actress wore animal-printed pants, black boots, a black jacket, and a black-and-white scarf. Meanwhile, the SNL alum kept it casual in a puffy jacket and jeans.

They refrained from any PDA (in the photos at least) as they made their way down the street. In solo pics, Chase could be seen holding her phone while standing on the side of the road. Take a look HERE!

This is one of several times the pair has been spotted together in the last few weeks. Earlier this month, the King of Staten Island lead and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star were seen getting cozy while waiting for takeout at Baba’s Pierogies in Brooklyn. Per several eyewitnesses, the Generation alum had her arm wrapped around her beau while they waited for their meal — and they even exchanged several kisses!! You can see the cuteness go down here:

Aw!

As we’ve reported, the pair first met while working on the set of their A24 film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premiered last year. They played a couple in the horror comedy. Sparks started flying in December when they were spotted at a New York Knicks game together. They were then spotted several more times as they shopped at Whole Foods and were seen outside of Pete’s apartment during a different late date night. And yet, after all of these sightings, their reps claim nothing romantic is going on. A spokesperson for the stand-up comedian told TMZ last month:

“[They are] great friends and they have been since they met filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.”

But it sure seems like things have changed. What kind of friends lock lips while waiting for their food?? Just saying!

Of course, Pete’s new rumored relationship comes after he was last linked to model Emily Ratajkowski. They called things off in late December after a whirlwind romance — and following Pete’s sightings with Chase! The model has since moved on with comedian Eric Andre as she enjoys getting back out onto the market following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. Meanwhile, Chase was last linked to Riverdale star Charles Melton. For now, all eyes are on Pete and Chase to see what comes of their connection next! What do YOU think about this potential couple, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

