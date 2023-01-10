Oh Yeah! Pete Davidson And His Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Are Definitely Dating Now!

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have been spotted yet again — and this time there’s NO denying sparks are flying!

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been turning heads for the last several weeks as they canoodle around New York City together, and this sighting is no different. On Monday afternoon, the pair were photographed getting cozy while waiting for takeout at Baba’s Pierogies in Brooklyn. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair snuggled close together on the same side of a table while looking intently at something on Pete’s phone.

Despite sources previously claiming they are nothing more than friends, the performers couldn’t help but show off some major PDA as Chase slung her arm around the SNL alum while cuddling. Per the eyewitness, they even shared a kiss while waiting! Aw!

Once the couple’s food arrived, they left in the same car. It was definitely a casual get-together as Pete wore a grey sweatshirt and baseball hat and Chase appeared to be in a black sweatshirt or jacket of sorts. Take a look at the cute snapshots (below)!

Love it!

There are WAY more loved-up pics HERE, too!

As we’ve been reporting, Pete and Chase were first caught together with another former co-star at a Rangers game in mid-December, as the comedian’s fling with Emily Ratajkowski dwindled. Suddenly, the lovebirds were everywhere together — from shopping at Whole Foods to a late-night date outside the King of Staten Island star’s apartment. And now this?! They are seriously into each other!

If you’re not too familiar with Chase, here are some fast facts to get you caught up — and give you a glimpse at what the 29-year-old might be drawn to! The American actress was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Harvard University — so she’s a bit of an East Coast girl like her beau! She wrote several humor publications for the college’s prestigious paper, The Harvard Lampoon, helping her get her foot in the door of the entertainment industry.

But get this: she’s a bit of a nepo baby! Chase is the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui, who is a huge name in the fashion industry. According to Vogue, they even collaborated on a Batsheva campaign in 2021! After starring in films like On the Rocks and Out of the Blue, she found a spot for herself on the small screen in HBO Max’s Generation, which was canceled after one season. She’s set to star in the Apple TV+ miniseries City on Fire next. According to IMDb, she’s even listed as appearing on Pete’s upcoming series Bupkis! Whoa! As of now, there is no information on what character she is playing or how many episodes she will appear in.

While Pete is perhaps the most famous person she’s dated so far (that we know of), she was most recently linked to Riverdale’s Charles Melton. They appeared together in a 2022 short film titled, Wake, which she wrote and directed.

According to Seventeen, they sparked dating speculation in March 2022 and went Instagram official in July with a now-deleted pic of them cuddling at a baseball game. Fans think they split around December when the 26-year-old started hanging with Pete. Of course, the rumored new couple seemingly met on the set of their A24 horror flick, where they played love interests. Check out their on-screen chemistry (below)!

Seems like they have a lot in common, but do you ship it?! Let us know your thoughts (below)!

