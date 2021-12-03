Proof Kim Kardashian Is ALREADY Getting Close With Pete Davidson's Sister!

As Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson continue to spend more time together, the inevitable is now happening: they are getting closer and closer to each other’s family and friends, too!

On Tuesday night, the comedian stepped out to attend the Brooklyn Nets‘ NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center. Joining the 28-year-old for the outing, where he sat prominently right down on the court, was his sister Casey Davidson, and his mother Amy Davidson.

Related: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite Amid Rocky Divorce For Their Dear Friend Virgil

This innocent family time was hardly headline-making, until Casey decided to take her baller evening to Instagram! She uploaded a courtside snap of her and her actor brother in deep conversation, asking followers to “caption” the pic. And caption the photo they did!

Some of our favorite entries were:

“What does someone even get Kim Kardashian for Christmas?” “Yea now I get a lifetime supply of skims” “I bet Kanye wishes he paid for that dinner now” “You’re right, Keeping Up With The Davidson’s does have a nice ring to it!” “so North just called me dad” “How do you feel about Kim kardashian being your sister in law”

You get the gist!

Now, here’s where the real fun starts. Kim K actually LIKED the post — proving the two know each other in some capacity and Pete is beginning to mesh his family life with his new girl.

Pim, as we’ve affectionately named them, have been spotted hanging out together many times following the reality TV star’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October. Neither have commented on their relationship status, but we all know what’s going down!

According to a source who spoke candidly to People recently, Kim and Pete are really enjoying how easy things are in their relationship right now. It’s especially important for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay, who is coming out of a contentious split. Light and low-pressure environment FTW!

The insider explained it all, saying this about Davidson’s effect on the Skims founder:

“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”

Squeeeee!

Now the real question remains…

Will we get a holiday Pim sighting?! Christmas is so important to the Kardashians. Hopefully fans will get some PDA (maybe even a social media offish moment) at the fam’s annual Xmas Eve shindig. We can only hope!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram]