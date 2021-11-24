Kim Kardashian's Friends Are Seeing A Totally New Side To Her Amid 'Fun & Sexy' Pete Davidson Romance!

Pim is thriving!

Kim Kardashian is known the world over for her whip-smart business sense and knack for branding, marketing, and promotion. When it comes to shrewd businesswomen, they don’t get much smarter than the mega-successful SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder.

But what if the most important piece in the proverbial puzzle turns out to be the exact opposite of that?!

Insiders close to her budding new relationship with Pete Davidson are marveling at the effect the Saturday Night Live star is having on the put-together reality TV maven and fashion icon. In fact, Pete’s laid-back, low-key vibe — combined with his hilarious personality — are apparently doing wonder’s for Kim’s psyche and mental outlook!

Speaking to Us Weekly in a new report published early Wednesday morning, a source close to the couple informed the outlet just how much things have changed for the 41-year-old mom of four recently. And her new 28-year-old beau appears to have the biggest hand in all that, as it goes (below):

“The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her. She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

Wow!

It’s hard to believe it’s been about a month since the duo was first spotted together at a California amusement park alongside Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. It’s an understatement to say that the last few weeks have been a whirlwind, then, with Kim and Pete popping up on both coasts amid late-night dinner dates and other paparazzi-crashed outings showing off their new, fresh adoration for each other.

The idea that her thing with Pete is a “real positive transition” for the KUWTK star has been previously hinted at, too. Earlier this month, an insider told the same outlet about Kim’s heartwarming feelings towards the King of Staten Island, explaining:

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete. Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

And whenever one discusses a transition to something, it’s important to think about what that means as far as a transition from something else, right?

Yes, we’re totally talking about Kanye West AKA Ye now. Keep up. LOLz!

The light-hearted, sweet vibe Kim has with Pete is a direct and opposite response to all the drama she shared with the 44-year-old rapper as their tumultuous relationship came to an end when Kim filed for divorce back in February. Ye pulled some shady s**t while running for President amid his mental health struggles and it would appear his ex is in a better and easier place mentally now that she’s out from under that whole situation.

Still, this new insider informs Us that Kim’s friends are still somewhat “cautious” about her new romance, “mainly because they’re so protective of her,” and don’t want to see her get hurt again so soon. We get it!

The bottom line, though, is that she seems to be on cloud nine right now:

“It’s hard to ignore how happy she is, and that’s all that really matters.”

Amen!

