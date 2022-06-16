Pete Davidson FINALLY Makes His Debut On The Kardashians -- And It's All About Kim's VAGINA?!

Pete Davidson has finally graced The Kardashians with his presence… well, sort of!

The 28-year-old comedian popped up after the credits on Thursday’s season one finale episode on Hulu, and while he wasn’t even on camera for the exchange he had with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, it’s memorable all the same!

During the post-credits scene, Kim can be seen on cam telling the Saturday Night Live alum to meet an audio engineer with whom she’s worked for a long time. Joking that she and the sound whiz, named Paxy, have been through quite a lot together during their respective careers, the 41-year-old reality TV superstar quipped from the confessional chair:

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.”

Oh! So that escalated quickly!

Ever the funnyman, Pete responded quickly — and hilariously — with his own take:

“More than me?”

Well, Kim???

Immediately, a big smile crept across the SKIMS founder’s face, and she replied:

“Not more than you. But she’s probably seen it.”

Well then!!

After Paxy explained she actually hasn’t seen the Selfish author’s lady bits, Kim didn’t miss a beat with her response to the veteran audio engineer:

“You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”

Ha!! Very true!

Of course, Pete’s (kind of) appearance on the show is noteworthy for a few reasons. Not only is he talking about his girlfriend’s vagina (!!!), but this follows supposed insider reporting from a few months back asserting the Meet Cute star was NOT going to be involved on camera with The Kardashians. So, something changed!

BTW, the King of Staten Island alum is clearly drawing big-time approval from another important member of the KarJenner circle: Scott Disick!

The Flip It Like Disick alum popped up on Thursday’s finale ep of the fam’s series and gushed to pal Khloé Kardashian about Pete. Impressed with the comedian, Scott said:

“Kim found a guy who’s a great guy. He’s so sweet.”

The 39-year-old also recounted a funny story to Khloé in which the SNL alum swung by for an airport pickup, scooping up Scott and Kim and bringing their coffee orders along the way.

As Lord Disick explained, Pete totally got the coffee wrong, but it was the thought that counted:

“I didn’t want to tell him that it was completely the wrong one. He’s just a great person. You can tell that he cares about people’s feelings.”

Haha awwww! You win some, you lose some! What a nice gesture tho!

After Scott told Khloé that Pete was due to come by later that day to hang out, the Revenge Body alum teased him a bit about the new bromance:

“Are you and Pete besties now?”

Disick didn’t deny it, though!

The Talentless founder replied:

“Uh-huh, bunk beds, whole thing.”

Love it!!

Scott may not actually be lying about that, either. Perezcious readers will recall how a few months back, the new pals enjoyed a “boyz night” together at Disick’s crib! Britney Spears may not have known who they were, but the rest of the world definitely took notice of that bonding experience! And apparently Khloé did, too!

Of course, Khloé was the main focus of Thursday’s new ep, as viewers finally got their first look at her reaction to ex Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal. But personal drama aside, the former late night radio DJ is clearly over the moon about her big sis finding love with Davidson.

During the finale, Khloé applauded Kete’s connection for being “really drama free,” and added:

“I’m happy that she has someone that’s nice to her, and caters to her. … Love shouldn’t be this hard.”

A not-so-subtle reference to Kim’s ex Kanye West, perhaps?! And/or Khloé’s difficult personal situation with Tristan??

Anyways, what do U make of Kim and Pete, Perezcious readers?!

Cute AF, or what??

