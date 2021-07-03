Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Show Off Sweet PDA During Their First Official Public Appearance At Wimbledon

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have taken their romance public!

On Saturday, the 27-year-old SNL comedian and 26-year-old Bridgerton actress were spotted packing on the PDA while sitting in the stands at Wimbledon in London, England. The outing marked the first time the pair have been caught together at a public event following months of dating rumors.

In the photos obtained by E! News, the couple was seen hugging and kissing each other throughout the tennis championship match between Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie. Phoebe even leaned her head on his shoulder at one point as he kissed her forehead and kept a hand on her leg. Trust us when we say it was all very cute! You can ch-ch-check out the pictures HERE!

As you may know, Pete has reportedly been flying back and forth from New York City to the UK “any chance he gets” while his girlfriend films the upcoming second season of the hit drama. An insider previously explained to E! how the actor doesn’t mind all of the travelings because he is “very into Phoebe,” adding:

“He’s very excited about spending time with her. She’s getting to know him and loving this attention.”

The King of Staten Island star will certainly have to get used to the mileage — especially since Bridgerton plans to stick around for quite a bit. Anywho…

We’re glad to see that the pair are still seemingly doing well! Reactions to Pete and Phoebe’s first official couple shots? Let us know in the comments (below)!

