Gene Simmons Has THOUGHTS About Kanye West's 'Childish' Pursuit Of Kim Kardashian -- And Defends Pete Davidson!

We didn’t know Gene Simmons had such an opinion about Kanye West‘s relentless pursuit of ex Kim Kardashian…

But now that we’re hearing it, we’re honestly just surprised!

The KISS rocker spoke to TMZ in a video interview published early on Friday morning, and the 72-year-old Israeli-born star didn’t hold back with his take on the Hurricane rapper’s recent antics!

Before slamming the musician’s actions, he made sure to let listeners know he was speaking from a place of love, insisting:

“For the record, he’s a talented guy. There’s no question about it.”

But there’s also something else that is shockingly clear to Gene:

“He’s out of his mind.”

Whoa!

Not making light of the situation, the rock star continued:

“It’s serious stuff. This is your wife – mother of your children. It’s not childish. There’s something clinically wrong with him, as he’s admitted. There’s a psychological problem.”

As Perezcious readers know, Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder a few years back. In 2019, he told David Letterman that the disorder causes him to be “hyper-paranoid about everything.”

Earlier this month, the Yeezy brand founder blasted Pete Davidson — in one of many social media attacks — for an SNL segment that discussed the rapper’s mental health and the potential that Ye was “off the meds.” (For the record, Pete’s struggled with his own mental health challenges, and was actually pointing out that it’s OK to struggle, but it doesn’t give someone permission to be a jerk.)

Gene seems to agree — while he’s not going to let Kanye’s behavior slide, he also knows something much more problematic is happening on the inside.

Speaking of the seemingly violent jabs at Pete, the TMZ reporter asked Gene if he thought Pim needs to file for a restraining order. Gene was pretty firm in his response:

“You don’t need to do that. Pete’s a cool guy, takes the high road. Just ignore it.”

Seems to be Pete’s MO these days. And we agree! There’s no point fighting back — unless, of course, Ye starts acting upon his comments IRL. More online chatter might only encourage the dad of four’s concerning behavior.

So, what should be done?! That’s a question just about everyone paying attention to these headlines seems to be wondering, and well, Simmons has a rather unexpected suggestion! The bassist, known as The Demon on-stage, advised:

“At a certain point, if everybody misbehaves, bitch slap.”

Oh!

He believes that after someone gets a harsh reality check like that, realizations begin to occur, saying that the person slapped will usually react like:

“Oh, sorry, I didn’t realize I was such an asshole.”

For the record, we cannot condone violence. But Gene added:

“That’s possibly [what Kanye needs].”

More seriously, Simmons expressed:

“That’s like, guy, you’ve got a roof over your head, you’ve got food in your tummy. You can do whatever you want. Get a hobby – that’s better! Leave them alone. Move on. Love your kids, love the mother of your kids, and let her make her own decisions. She’s a grown-ass woman now and she doesn’t need your permission.”

Amen!!

Oh, and just so you know, Simmons is really keeping tabs on this Kimye situation because he brought up the songwriter’s current fling with model Chaney Jones (lower inset), who happens to look like a spitting image of the KUWTK alum.

On Kanye’s decision to flaunt her around, Simmons mused:

“Being like that publicly, getting a Kim lookalike, it’s childish.”

He also feels sorry for Jones who is allowing herself to get dragged into this mess, saying:

“And it’s not fair to this girl who happens to resemble Kim. Good for you! Resemble anybody or anything, but don’t be a hand puppet to somebody who’s playing some kind of game. He needs to back off, you know, he’s not a bad guy, but this is not even childish. There’s something — he admitted — there’s something clinically wrong.”

Like we said, who knew Gene would have so much to say on the matter!

Check out the full chat (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Are you surprised by what you’re hearing?!

That “bitch slap” comment is really something…

[Image via WENN/Instar & Dr. Phil/YouTube & Chaney Jones/Instagram]