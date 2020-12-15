Pete Davidson Is Apparently Getting All Of His Tattoos Removed -- And Fans Are PISSED!

Say it ain’t so, Pete Davidson!

Fans are up in arms after it was revealed in a virtual Q&A that the Saturday Night Live star is in the process of getting his tattoos removed! According to film critic Mike McGranaghan, who sat in on the virtual session for The King Of Staten Island, the comedian is starting to get rid of his ink!

A lot of fans and followers missed the video chat when it first went live on December 6th, but McGranaghan was there for it, first reporting the news about Davidson’s decision:

Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed! pic.twitter.com/LMejpRdn6x — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

And soon after, he clarified that Davidson is apparently sick of sitting in the makeup chair all day for cover-up:

No, it's real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured "it would be easier to get them burned off." — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

That makes a lot of sense!

Still, Davidson has a lot of tattoos, and so removal is going to take a long time. And you also figure he probably has emotional ties to some of them, too, right?! Regardless of how he may feel about his ink, we know his fans are taking this terribly!

Twitter went crazy after the tattoo removal was revealed! Here are a few of the reactions (below):

“i wont stand for this” “no! stop him” “Could 2020 get any worse” “I think I will be passing away now” “As if 2020 couldn’t get worse Pete Davidson is removing his tattoos…. in the middle of a pandemic…. where we are all sooo unstable…. READ THE ROOM!!!!!” “this is the worse day of my life” “Why does this information make me feel so upset” “my personal hell” “i thought i was the only one who noticed he didn’t have the tattoos behind his ear anymore”

Oh noooo!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are y’all that sad??

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]