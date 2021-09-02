Piers Morgan Celebrates After Controversial Meghan Markle Comments Ruled 'Not In Breach' Of Regulatory Standards

A minor victory for Piers Morgan today — or more accurately, a victory for his former network.

As you may recall, the controversial television personality left his show Good Morning Britain after making offensive comments about Meghan Markle. Specifically, he said that he didn’t believe her when she confessed to suicidal ideation during her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. Following the episode — and a record number of complaints — UK regulator Ofcom opened an investigation into whether GMB had broken broadcasting rules on harm and offense.

On Wednesday, Ofcom announced on Twitter the conclusion of the investigation that began in March. Declaring the episode “Not in Breach,” they released a statement saying:

“This was a finely-balanced decision. Mr. Morgan’s comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognise the strong public reaction to them. But we also took full account of freedom of expression. Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr. Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers.”

In other words… the 56-year-old received enough pushback from his colleagues to demonstrate that what he said was seriously not okay. (Though we’re not sure how expressing disbelief over someone’s suicidal thoughts is “in the public interest.”) The decision seems like less of a vindication for Piers himself than for Good Morning Britain overall.

Today we’ve concluded our investigation into Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Read our decision and the reasons for it here (pdf) ➡️ https://t.co/bzU8cZ4Saz pic.twitter.com/cc8x7ct7av — Ofcom (@Ofcom) September 1, 2021

Ofcom concluded:

“Nonetheless, we’ve reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected.”

Of course, the former tabloid writer took the ruling as a personal victory, tweeting:

“I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?”

BREAKING: ⁦@Ofcom⁩ rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from ⁦@GMB⁩. Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression.’ ???? pic.twitter.com/m040VOTbKi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

For the record, Piers CHOSE to quit rather than apologize to the actress, so it’s his own fault he doesn’t have a job. Even the Ofcom ruling admitted his comments were out of line, so doubling down on the “Princess Pinocchio” thing doesn’t seem likely to get him back in a GMB chair.

The show’s network, ITV, seemed happy enough to throw him under the bus, too, releasing a statement that read:

“We welcome the Ofcom ruling that Good Morning Britain did not breach the broadcast standards relating to harm and offence. The ruling sets out clearly that it was the balance and context the programme makers provided which was key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offence which could have been caused by Piers Morgan’s comments. It is because of the programme’s editorial decisions and the opposing views which were forcefully expressed by other presenters and guests, that the programme did not breach Ofcom’s rules.”

We’re several royal controversies away from this incident by now, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that it’s never okay to belittle or diminish someone else’s mental health issues. We hope anyone hurt by Piers’s comments is able to get the mental health support they deserve.

