Lauren Conrad Admits She Hasn’t Seen The Hills Reboot Because It’s Too ‘Triggering’

Lauren Conrad may have captured our hearts on Laguna Beach and The Hills, but hers hasn’t been captured by reality TV these days!

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the former MTV personality admitted she hasn’t tuned in to see what her past co-stars are up to on The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, sharing:

“I honestly haven’t seen it. I think it’s great. I’m glad they were able to do it again.”

So great she hasn’t bothered to watch! LOLz.

All jokes aside, there’s actually a very important reason the momma of two hasn’t binged the program. It’s bad for her mental health! Candidly, the 35-year-old admitted:

“I actually don’t watch any reality television. It’s a little triggering for me!”

For the ex-reality star, she’d much prefer to catch up with her friends in person, as she did in July when Trey Phillips threw a summer reunion. On how often she gets to see buddies Stephen Colletti, Dieter Schmitz, and her many other co-stars, Conrad dished:

“I still get to see some of them. I mean, obviously, not as much over the past year and a half. But yeah, it’s amazing. I still live in my hometown. Trey [recently] had a house party; I felt like a kid.”

It did look so fun! Just see how happy the besties were to see each other in the snapshot (right inset, above)!

TBH, this revelation isn’t too shocking. This isn’t the first time William Tell’s wife has opened up about her conflicting opinions on being a TV star. While chatting with Whitney Port last year, the author explained how her mental health suffered while working on reality television, saying:

“I did it for as long as I could, and it was one of those things where I was like, ‘OK, well, this isn’t like a healthy space for me anymore.’ I need to kind of like live my own life… I kind of like removed myself from that whole scene.”

Because of so many “toxic elements” of living a life on-screen — starting at just 18 years old — she admittedly distanced herself from castmates after leaving the franchise in 2010 because she couldn’t stand being near cameras anymore, adding:

“It’s just really being like, ‘OK, like I need to live my life.’ I lived a certain way for so long and, like, as much as I am appreciative and I love you and I love so many people we’ve worked with, like, you know, there is certain, like, toxic elements there and it’s really hard. And I was like, ‘OK, I got to just like step away from this world’ and, like, kind of heal in a way and, like, figure out who I want to be. Because again, like, we started so young and I was, like, it’s such a time where you’re figuring out who you are. And I did it in such a weird way. Like, I need to do this on my own now with no other voices or just, like, literally living my life for me.”

Love that she dared to stick up for her mental health despite pressures to stay on the series! While growing up on reality TV will always hold a special place in her heart, we get why she’d want to delete it from her life nowadays if it caused so much pain.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised Lauren hasn’t watched the reboot yet? Let us know in the comments (below)!

