PIM - Travis Scott, Aaron Rodgers, Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson - And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Podcast - WATCH Here!

Is the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson real, or is it just two people that are obsessed with attention? Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley seem to be the perfect mix of wacky together. Travis Scott and the AstroWorld disaster. There’s another singer that wants to get into the talk show game. And MORE!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

You know what goes great with some PHP? Some CBD! CLICK HERE to check out our new gummies! Info and ordering at MyTrue10.com