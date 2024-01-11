Wait, Pat McAfee Brought Aaron Rodgers Back ONE DAY After Ban?!

Back so soon?

Just ONE day after Aaron Rodgers was kicked off ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, he was back on without missing a beat. On Wednesday, Pat announced that the segment of his show typically reserved for the New York Jets quarterback was coming to an end — something he said he was “happy” about:

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There could be a lot of people that are happy with that. Myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud.”

A source told CNN that the decision came after the NFL star insinuated Jimmy Kimmel would be named on the Jeffrey Epstein documents… Something that did not turn out to be true, and led to a highly-publicized feud with the late night host.

As we reported, Jimmy threatened legal action before ripping him a new one on Monday night’s installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch (below):

But after all that, he was back on the sports show like nothing happened!

Amid news that football coach Nick Saban is retiring and Bill Belichick is ending his 24-year run with the New England Patriots, the host brought Aaron back on the show for some commentary — without even addressing the decision that was made just 24 hours prior. In fact, he actually complimented the 40-year-old’s appearance!

Aaron gave his thoughts on the NFL decisions, which you can listen to (below):

Weird, right?! Let us know YOUR thoughts in the comments down below.

