Jimmy Kimmel DRAGS Aaron Rodgers, Says He Should Apologize For ‘Damaging’ Jeffrey Epstein Claim! WATCH!

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t ready to let go of his feud with Aaron Rodgers just yet.

On Monday night’s installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host took the opportunity to address his beef with the NFL star. If you didn’t hear, Aaron insinuated that Jimmy would be on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list when it released, saying on Pat McAfee‘s show last week:

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out … I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

The 56-year-old’s name didn’t end up being in the documents in any way, which led many fans to believe the quarterback’s slight could’ve been less inspired by any information and more personal. After all Jimmy previously made fun of Aaron on his show. Any way you crack it, the comedian was NOT impressed… and threatened the athlete with legal action. And now, he’s made him the focus of a scathing monologue.

During the latest episode of the late night show, Jimmy called out the “false and very damaging statements” before taking aim at Aaron himself:

“[Aaron Rodgers] believes one of two things: either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or, the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that, he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated.”

He continued:

“I’ve spent years doing sports, I’ve seen guys like him before. Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during Covid somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship, and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body is an expert in the field of immunology.”

He then poked fun as his Green Bay Packers days, adding:

“He put on a magic helmet and that G made him a genius.”

HA!

Jimmy added:

“Can you imagine that this hamster-brained man knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?”

Jimmy then brought up the Dunning-Kruger Effect, which he explained is “a cognitive bias in which people with limited competence in a particular domain overestimate their abilities.” He added:

“In other words, Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is.”

DAMN! He really didn’t let up!

Jimmy noted that he, too, takes aim at others on his show — but that the difference is his words are always researched, and when he’s wrong, he apologizes… which is what he wants Aaron to do:

“[It’s] what a decent person would do, but I bet he won’t. If he does, you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on. But he probably won’t do that. My guess is he won’t apologize. I hope I’m wrong.”

Watch the full monologue (below):

WOW. Aaron, the ball is in your court!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

