Aaron Rodgers Kicked Off Pat McAfee Show After Jimmy Kimmel Feud

Well, looks like someone effed around and found out?

Aaron Rodgers definitely went offside last week when he insinuated Jimmy Kimmel‘s name would come up in the Jeffrey Epstein document dump. He said on his weekly segment on The Pat McAfee Show:

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out … I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

As we’ve said before, there isn’t a “list” per se, but there have been a lot of names unredacted in various legal documents. There were some fresh accusations we hadn’t really heard before in there, of powerful men who were alleged at one time or another to have visited Epstein’s “Pedophile Island” or otherwise partaken in his underage sex trafficking. Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump are the big headliners there…

As the late night host said when he threatened the QB with legal action, Kimmel’s name never came up.

After the Jimmy Kimmel Live host used his own show’s monologue to rip Rodgers a new one, the New York Jets star — as predicted — refused to apologize. Instead, he sort of backtracked, clarifying that he wasn’t suggesting Kimmel was a pedo:

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be … I’m not stupid enough, even though you think I’m an idiot, and you’ve made a lot of comments about my intelligence, but I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with zero evidence.”

Then what the heck was he saying? He said he meant that Kimmel would be upset that Aaron Rodgers was right about there being a list of Epstein names. Doesn’t exactly make sense — we mean, it’s not like Rodgers was the one who predicted such a thing, it was reported weeks ago that a judge was unsealing legal docs. WTF is he even talking about??

Well, his non-apology apparently wasn’t enough for the show that gave him a platform either! Pat McAfee announced the very next day, on Wednesday’s show, that Rodgers would not be back on the show, at least for the remainder of the NFL season. He explained:

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There could be a lot of people that are happy with that. Myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud.”

A source told CNN it was absolutely because of the recent controversy and NOT because the regular NFL season is over. Ordinarily Aaron Rodgers continues his segment all through the playoffs and Super Bowl, so this was cut short by like two months.

The Pat McAfee Show may be on YouTube, but make no mistake — it’s not some fly-by-night organization, this is an ESPN show. So we’re guessing there was pressure from up top to get someone spewing conspiracy theories off the air. Especially ones that are already yielding threats of legal action!

We’re guessing Aaron will take this as yet another example of him being targeted and silenced by “the media.” But, you know, most folks don’t get the opportunity to speak out on a show made by a major network AT ALL. Just because he blew it doesn’t mean he’s being silenced. If anything he’s gotten more airtime than most.

Anyway, what do YOU think of Aaron facing some actual consequences for crossing the line??

