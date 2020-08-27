Got A Tip?

Mental Health

Madison Beer Says She’s ‘Officially One Year Clean Of Self-Harm’ In Inspiring Message To Fans

Madison Beer is opening up about her mental health, self-harm, sobriety, and more

Madison Beer is opening up about something very near and dear to her: one strong, clean year of good mental health!

The 21-year-old singer shared a series of screenshots to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, revealing first how it’d been exactly 12 months since she last self-harmed. That alone is worthy of a celebration for a good, healthy last year — but the inspiring young celeb went even further than that!

The Selfish singer first drew attention to the important milestone with a screenshot of her calendar app, which showed off a reminder of the one-year anniversary date (below):

Madison Beer is one year clean from self-harm!
“As of today … I am officially one year clean of self-harm,” Beer wrote in the IG Story pic, along with the calendar screen shot and a trigger warning for the topic of self-harm. “I never thought I’d be able to say this & I am so proud of myself. It has been an uphill battle, so whether might b one day, one week, on month, or one year clean — I’m so proud of you.” / (c) Madison Beer/Instagram

Awww!

Love that she’s made it a full year like this, with vastly improved mental health and habits. That IS a major milestone!

The New York native wasn’t done there, further posting this inspirational saying in that same vein immediately after the calendar snap:

Madison Beer is now celebrating being one year clean and free from self-harm!
“Setting boundaries doesn’t make you selfish,” she shared in the quote, “it’s called taking care of yourself & you’re so worth it.” / (c) Madison Beer/Instagram

Love that quote!!! Very inspiring… and very true. Clearly in a self-improvement mood, the Hurts Like Hell singer continued on with more from there, adding this one next:

Madison Beer is celebrating one year clean and free from self-harm!
“Dear Younger Self,” she shared in a meme in her third Stories post on the topic, “I am sorry they missed out on you; you were so damn worthy of being seen” / (c) Madison Beer/Instagram

Amen! Back to specifically celebrating her fully clean year after that, the Stained Glass songstress further showed off a bouquet she’d received from a loved one in support of all her hard work and self-care:

Madison Beer is celebrating one year free from self-harm and mental anguish
“Don’t even have the words to describe how grateful I am for this one,” Beer wrote in the top corner of this post, before showing off the bouquet and very special message she received from a close loved one. Tears… / (c) Madison Beer/Instagram

Loving it!

Finally, the pop princess shared one more image in an attempt to contextualize and frame what she went through in the hopes that it could help others out there suffering from similar issues or problems:

Madison Beer is clean and free from self-harm, and celebrating her big one year milestone there!
“If you are struggling at all,” Beer wrote in part, “please please know it does get better and you are so valid and worthy of love and I believe in you.” / (c) Madison Beer/Instagram

Doing good for and by her fans… always love to see that happen! In all… wow.

Beer was discovered by Justin Bieber as a 13-year-old, of course, and while outsiders may see that as the fast track to stardom, it’s pretty clear from these IG Stories that the young pop star has been through more than many of us could have ever guessed. It just goes to show: you never know what people are going through, and so it never hurts to be kind to everyone you meet! We’re all going through unseen battles. Here’s to Madison Beer, for hitting this major one-year milestone in hers!

[Image via Madison Beer/Instagram]

Aug 27, 2020 14:02pm PDT

