Pink & Her Husband Carey Hart Nearly Split Up -- AGAIN!

Pink and Carey Hart nearly didn’t make it to their most recent anniversary.

On Sunday, the Just Give Me a Reason singer showed off a carousel of cute pics of her and her hubby in honor of their 18th wedding anniversary on Instagram, but the most eye-catching thing about it was in her caption. The 44-year-old wrote:

“Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest. When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f**king hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five.”

Fans will know the pair’s lengthy relationship has been anything but smooth… In 2008, the two separated after two years together, but eventually found their way back to one another and welcomed their daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 7.

The So What rockstar added:

“I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock. The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me.”

She concluded:

“I love you and I love us. #18years #improudofyou #family”

Awww!

Back in 2020, Pink opened up about how marriage counseling is “the only reason” she and Carey have been able to make things work… That, and what sounds like a whole lot of love for each other.

The former motocross racer, for his part, also shared some vintage pics on the ‘Gram as well, writing in his own caption:

“In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things. There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22.”

They’re so real!

He hilariously signed off:

“As long as you don’t kill me first . Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink”

