Pink REFUSES To Let Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Get A Phone -- Here’s Why!

Pink won’t let her kids grow up too fast!

The momma is holding firm on her stance against technology when it comes to her oldest daughter, Willow, who at 10 years old is begging to get a phone like many of her friends already have. The 42-year-old singer opened up about the common parenting issue while speaking to Today on Wednesday, explaining:

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well.”

So, so true!

While she knows that technology is hard to avoid as an adult, she’s trying to keep her children, Willow and Jameson, 5, both of whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, away from it as long as possible. She shared:

“For kids, I’m not there yet.”

That doesn’t mean her mini-me isn’t determined to change her mind, as she added:

“I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

LOLz!! Nice try, Willow!

Just because she’s not letting her fifth-grader have her own phone doesn’t mean she’s against all forms of fun. In fact, she just gifted Willow and Jameson one of the most desired — but sometimes risky — backyard toys of all time! On Instagram earlier this month, the songwriter captioned a photo of her kids jumping on a trampoline, writing:

“really hope this trampoline was a good idea #winning #flying #pleaselordgivemestrengthandlessanxiety”

Cute!!

Pink and Carey have been open about how much becoming parents has changed their lives for the better since welcoming their firstborn. Last year, she told Entertainment Tonight that having kids helped their relationship, explaining:

“Children made us grow up a lot more. You can’t be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kind of get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit.”

She sweetly credited her hubby for helping create such a close-knit family, too, adding:

“I credit a lot of that to Carey, because Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us. We are a family unit. Everywhere we go, we roll together, and I’m lucky to be able to be the boss and to call the shots, and to create a universe in which they can thrive.”

Aw! That’s great to hear! We are curious to see how long Pink will hold out before she finally buys her kiddo a phone! One of these days it’s bound to happen! Hear more from her chat on The Today Show (below).

Carson Daly catches up with @Pink about her music, her family, and teaming up with the Calm app to read bedtime stories to help kids get to sleep. pic.twitter.com/UmLxJ6FeK5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 23, 2022

Thoughts?

