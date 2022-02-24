Kim Kardashian 'Started Dating' Again Because Kanye 'Took Too Long'

Kim Kardashian is focusing on her future as her divorce from Kanye West appears to be inching towards the finish line.

The SKIMS mogul has already moved on romantically, of course. But while she’s still battling out the particulars of her split from the 44-year-old rapper in court, it sounds like she’s been working overtime on getting her mindset right for the next phase of her life!

An insider told People in a new report published late on Wednesday night that Kim wanted so badly to work things out with Ye — but she’s super-focused on the future now.

Explaining the reality TV superstar’s mindset amid her legal un-coupling from Ye, the source revealed (below):

“Kim is trying to figure out who Kim is right now. She’s grown a lot since the split. She realizes she can be her own person without him and she’s moved on.”

Sounds like a difficult situation that is starting to become better for Kim. We can only hope her personal development in this way continues. Love to hear that she’s grown in spite of the split!

And the insider info didn’t stop there! The source added more details about how Kim was incredibly patient waiting for Kanye to be a good husband again — and it just didn’t happen!

“She was trying really, really hard to make it work. Kim thinks Kanye took too long to try to work things out for their family and eventually she had enough and started dating and moved on.”

Wow. We can only wonder what might have happened if Ye had tried this whole focus on “getting his family back” much earlier… and you know, not in public and all about himself.

The source added:

“She doesn’t necessarily want more kids but she wants a happy and loving home.”

That is particularly interesting. We didn’t realize “more kids” were ever even being considered as a possibility for Kim in the first place. But this source says she doesn’t “necessarily” want more. Meaning there’s a chance she might?? Huh.

Of course, the KKW Beauty mogul still has yet to figure out the post-divorce custody situation between her and Kanye. The estranged pair shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, and West’s lawyers have previously claimed that legal maneuvering surrounding custody and property issues following the divorce decree could result in “a risk of adverse consequences” if one of them “remarries before the case is concluded.” Are you hearing that, Pete Davidson?!

For now, as we reported earlier on Thursday morning, Kim is optimistic that a court date set for early next week will officially restore her single status and move divorce petition towards its resolution.

TBH, we’re just relieved to hear this source detail some of the optimistic inner-workings of the KUWTK lead’s mindset following her difficult last year.

We know the split wasn’t easy, but it sounds like she’s in a relatively good place as she now (hopefully) comes to the end of it. It’s time for Kim and her family to get on with their lives!

