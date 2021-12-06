Pink Makes A Dying Fan’s Wish Come True -- Watch The Emotional Video!

Here is a heartwarming moment to start your week.

Late last month, one Pink fan had her biggest wish granted when she got to enjoy a thirty-minute Zoom conversation with the superstar. Diane Berberian (who, like Pink, is a Philadelphia native) was given a terminal diagnosis after bone cancer spread to her liver. She then began checking items off her bucket list — and meeting the singer was at the very top. Or, as she put it to the local ABC affiliate:

“Pink needs to meet me!”

The 63-year-old shared the video of their conversation on Facebook with the caption:

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS… OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!! Pink sang ‘We Are the Champions.’ Will try to share later.”

She later added:

“You are never too old to get what you want! What an honor it was to sit with Pink! Story of a lifetime for my book!!!!!”

The Raise Your Glass artist connected with Diane after she became aware of other fans sharing the story on Twitter. Diane described the gesture as “a beautiful act of kindness,” from the musician, telling her:

“You’ve made my day. I don’t even know what’s on my bucket list now, because you were so far at the top. All the other things started to happen so it’s kinda like, ‘Okay, I’ll think of somethin’ else!'”

Pink (real name Alecia Moore) shared her own appreciation for the triathlete, who recently completed her final Philadelphia Marathon. She said:

“You have a kind of bravery that I don’t understand. You’re bringing comfort to other people while you’re walking through this.”

Diane reflected that she’s “climbing the stairway to heaven now,” but the musician is a major part of her journey:

“Most of my days start with the song of the day and it’s a Pink song usually. When I race, it’s always a Pink song.”

The 42-year-old thanked her for the love, saying it “means the world to me.” She told Diane:

“You are a legend. You know that, right? You are a legend.”

At the end of their conversation, the runner gave her idol some encouragement:

“Don’t give up! Don’t stop doing what you’re doing!”

Pink agreed:

“Okay, I won’t.”

Wow, what a special moment. We’re so glad that Diane got to speak with Pink — and that Pink got to meet Diane. We know that conversation meant a lot to her, and we’re just grateful we got to witness it!

Check out an excerpt of their conversation (below):

