Mark Hoppus Felt Like He 'Was Due For Something Tragic' After Receiving Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus has lived a fortunate life — which is why he thought his fortune would take a turn for the worse after learning he had cancer.

In an interview with GQ, the Blink-182 bassist admitted he struggled with what his future might look like after receiving his diagnosis back in April. Hoppus explained that because he had been blessed with a career that countless aspiring musicians would kill for, a happy 21-year marriage to wife Skye, and a 19-year-old son Jack, he felt as though his luck ran out when he learned he was battling cancer — and he assumed it had run all the way out.

Sharing how he leaned on therapy to help him make sense of his diagnosis, the musician revealed:

“I had a really dark time after finding out. I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me. Why wouldn’t it be me? We’ve had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic.”

The star went on to explain that he didn’t actually plan to announce his cancer diagnosis to the public.

In late June, fans everywhere gasped when Hoppus shared a photo of himself strapped into a chemotherapy chair with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” But Mark apparently meant to share the post to his “close friends” on his Instagram Stories.

He recalled:

“Throughout the day as I’m getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dropped into my body, other people are reaching out and they’re like, ‘Dude, what’s going on?’ Chemo is like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can’t sleep or get comfortable. I felt so shitty. And the brain fog is so bad. The chemo brain is just heartbreaking to me because I can feel myself diminished mentally right now… Maybe part of me subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn’t do it on purpose. But I don’t know. It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest with people.”

The I Miss You hitmaker continued to be honest with his cancer battle until he revealed he was cancer-free in September, so this accidental confession with the world seems to be another blessing at the end of the day!

