Pink's Rescue Pup -- See Her Family's Adorably Furry New Member HERE!

This is too cute!

Pink and her lovely family just added an adorably furry friend to the mix: rescue dog Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. And yes, that’s really the new pet’s name!

The Cover Me In Sunshine singer announced the sweet news by sharing a snapshot on her Twitter account showing 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart and 4-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart posing and smiling for the camera alongside the dog. The new family member is small, and dark-colored, and SUPER cute, and was acquired as an adoptee thanks to the LaBelle Foundation, a Los Angeles-based animal rescue org. Habañero appears to be some kind of lab mix, perhaps, as you can see (below):

Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do ❤️ #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/xVerSPAkWD — P!nk (@Pink) March 29, 2021

Love it!

Those kids look so happy — they just got themselves a forever friend! Congrats to Pink, Carey Hart, and the whole fam on the super-cute addition! May all your lives be brightened with this one! And for the rest of you, do as Pink did here:

Adopt, Don’t Shop!

Amen!

[Image via Apega/WENN/Pink/Twitter]