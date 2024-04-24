Travis Kelce Reveals The 'Absolute Best' Postgame Ritual With Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce has a very specific postgame ritual after all his victories as part of the Kansas City Chiefs! (And all the losses, too!)

The best part is that his girlfriend Taylor Swift has fit in seamlessly with this particular tradition. And no, it’s not what you’re thinking! Get your mind out of the gutter! LOLz!

On the newest episode of Travis and big bro Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast, the NFL stars were joined by comedian Andrew Santino. While they had lots of fun with the stand-up star, Travis also used the episode to give football fans more insight into the parts of the game they don’t see! Specifically, there’s one important thing he must do after every single home game the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium:

“Win, lose, obviously love winning more. but I thoroughly enjoy going up to the suite after football games and seeing all the friends and family.”

And yes, that includes TayTay now! Obvi!! Travis gushed about how fun it is to hang with his mom Donna, his dad Ed, and all of his extended family members, friends, and girlfriend after games:

“Obviously if we win, the energy’s up … we get to party even more and have more fun, but being so grateful for getting to where you are in this world and being able to share that excitement and success with the people that you grew up with, man, and the people that you’re with now, man, it’s just the absolute best.”

Awww! Love it!!

Travis exudes such positive energy. It’s addictive! And Taylor clearly loved it! Cameras were locked onto her presence in those Arrowhead Stadium suites every single Sunday last fall! Nice to know she got her party on with the crew up there afterwards, too! Ch-ch-check out the entire podcast:

