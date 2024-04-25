Jenelle Evans Says She's Now Homeschooling Her Kids For This SUPER Unsettling Reason!

Jenelle Evans is going the homeschooling route… for now, at least.

The Teen Mom 2 alum took to TikTok and Instagram on Wednesday evening with a new video in which she revealed that she is going to homeschool her kids! Her two little ones, that is — 9-year-old son Kaiser and 7-year-old daughter Ensley. Her 14-year-old son Jace is NOT being homeschooled, tho. (More on that in a second.)

Anyways, in the new video posted to her socials, the MTV alum pointed the camera directly at herself and started things out very abruptly and candidly:

“Life update: so, basically, I have pulled my kids out of school for the rest of the school year, and I’m going to be homeschooling them.”

Whoa!

But why? Well, she wouldn’t (really) say. But what she did reveal was SUPER cryptic! The mom of three explained only that their school is “not safe,” but refused to elaborate further:

“Why? Because I found out their school is not safe. Not going to go into detail about that.”

OMG! So scary! Could this have something to do with her estranged husband David Eason?! We know he’s been quite aggressive on social media regarding their divorce. Or is it something else altogether?? Like, an in-school issue that she wants to keep Kaiser and Ensley away from?! Whatever it is, that is so worrisome.

Jenelle went on to say that she wants to “keep them safe,” and she can do that by “keep[ing] my eye on them.” That means taking them out of school and using the final 30-ish days of this year to teach them at home. She continued:

“Yeah, I think that’s just what’s best for them right now. Life has been way too stressful for us, and I feel like they need a break so we’re gonna do homeschooling. It’s gonna be fun.”

She wasn’t kidding about the fun part of the homeschool plan, either. The video goes on to show her, Kaiser, and Ensley going to the Children’s Museum of Wilmington in the coastal North Carolina town! And the kids def looked like they had fun there! You can see the video (below):

Well then! Sounds like homeschooling is the plan of the future — at least as far as the final month or so of this school year is concerned!

BTW, since Jace wasn’t in the video at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington, a fan took to the comments and inquired if he is being homeschooled, too. Along with a laughing emoji, Jenelle responded like this:

“No, he hates it.”

So, regular school for him then! Whatever is going on, if there really is a safety issue with her kids’ school, that is SO concerning. Ugh. Such an awful feeling for a parent sending their little ones to school and being worried about their safety. Sending love and light!!

