Ouch! Pink Really Tore 'Irrelevant' Rolling Stone A New One! See Why She's So Upset!

Over the years we’ve watched Pink do sick motocross jumps, scale a building, fly through the air held only by a ribbon — all we’re saying is, she’s a total badass we would NOT want to mess with!

We’re sure Rolling Stone magazine didn’t mean to get on the Stupid Girls singer’s bad side, but that’s just what they did with their pre-Grammys coverage.

Related: Louis C.K. Won A Grammy Despite Sexual Misconduct Scandal

The mag published a listicle on the best Grammy performances and put it up on their Instagram page on Saturday, and in a since-deleted comment, Pink wrote:

“Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990”

Daaang!

That was not the extent of gurl’s feelings on the matter. She unloaded years of bad feelings about the publication, utterly dismantling them. She railed:

“This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S Thompson wrote political pieces- they put Tina Turner on their cover. Then they sold out and all credibility went to s**t when ‘style over substance’ and ‘revenue over authenticity’ went into play. That’s when Snooki became acceptable coverage.”

Ouch! Not sure why Snooki specifically gets the ire, but clearly the Jersey Shore star is a stand-in here for reality TV and trendy (and importantly non-musical) celeb culture. Pink continued:

“Give me a f**king break. Do your homework. You don’t have to like me or my music or anything about me- and believe me I could give a s**t- but this is the biggest sellout in f**king history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted.”

We’re not sure what specifically about the list bothered Pink. It was populated by the likes of Taylor Swift, Aretha Franklin, and Prince, and topped by Kendrick Lamar doing The Blacker The Berry in 2016. It should be noted that she was not on the list. Not even that all-timer performance of Glitter In The Air.

We mean… how does that not make top 25, right?

However, Pink concluded her comments by making sure it was clear she was talking about more than this list, saying:

“F**k rolling stone. And I’ve felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have. This isn’t just about their horrendous opinion of ‘rating Grammy performances’. It’s decades of wasting Trees and people’s time.”

Wow. Those are… some strong words. What do YOU think of Pink’s all-out war on Rolling Stone? Is she right??

[Image via Pink/MTV/YouTube.]