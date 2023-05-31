Pink STUNS In Sheer Banana Bikini Top & Nude Shower Pic While Embracing Being An 'Embarrassing Mom'!!

Well, hello there!

Pink is in full summer mode! The singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share two snapshots from her recent getaway to the lake — and she looked gorgeous! Not worried about showing a little skin, the Never Gonna Not Dance Again performer was spotted shielding her eyes from the sun while wearing a sheer bikini top with two bunches of bananas covering up her goods. In the second pic, she was naked while taking an outdoor shower!

Reflecting on the fun trip, she revealed in the caption:

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour.”

Her hubby Carey Hart certainly enjoyed the pics since he replied with several drooling emojis. LOLz! Even Gwen Stefani, who is known for spelling out the fruit name in her hit Hollaback Girl, sent a series of supportive emojis her friend’s way! Ch-ch-check out the HAWT photos (below)!

Her kids might find this embarrassing, but we’re pretty sure everyone else is gonna love the sexy snaps! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN & Pink/Instagram]