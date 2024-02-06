Porn Star Emily Willis In Critical Condition After Apparent Drug Overdose

Horrible news for fans and loved ones of Emily Willis… The adult film star is in critical condition, according to a shocking report from TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet they were called on Sunday about an unresponsive young woman, a possible overdose, at a Malibu rehab center. The 25-year-old was quickly transported to a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, where she’s been in critical condition ever since. The patient was confirmed to be Emily.

Related: Jesse Jane, One Of The Biggest Porn Stars Of All Time, Found Dead At 43

Per TMZ the rehab was a big, well-known facility for celebs — and Emily had been there getting treatment for addiction. It’s unclear how long, but her last Instagram post was in December, so as much as a month.

Emily’s star has been on the rise since she debuted in adult film in 2017. She won Penthouse Pet of the Month in 2019 and Female Performer of The Year at the AVN Awards in 2021. She’s built a following of over 2.2 MILLION followers on IG. And she was started to break out of porn.

She recently co-starred with Bella Thorne, Stephen Dorff, and Scott Bakula in a low budget sci-fi movie called Divinity. It’s offbeat, experimental fare, but she was working with real stars — heck, the thing was produced by Steven Soderbergh! This definitely could be a big step to crossing over into mainstream work.

We hope Emily is able to recover and continue on her Hollywood journey.

[Image via Emily Willis/Instagram.]