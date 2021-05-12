Inneresting Timing... RHOA’s Porsha Williams Is Getting Her Own Bravo Limited Series After That BIG Engagement Reveal!

Get ready, Bravo fans!

Porsha Williams is getting her very own limited series all about “life and her family.” According to People, the new series will feature three parts set to film sometime this summer.

While there is a lot the show could touch on — such as her recent engagement to Simon Guobadia (after just one month of dating) — the full scope of the special remains unknown. Though fans can definitely expect to see a focus on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star’s personal life!

A source told the outlet Tuesday:

“The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer. The special will focus on Porsha’s life and her family.”

Given that she just shocked fans by announcing her relationship with co-star Falynn Guobadia’s estranged ex, it is likely Simon will also make an appearance. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What are YOU hoping to see play out on screen? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Porsha Williams/Instagram]