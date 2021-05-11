Porsha Williams Is ENGAGED To Her RHOA Co-Star's Estranged Husband After Only A MONTH Of Dating!!

Give Porsha Williams credit: she sure knows how to draw attention!

The longtime veteran of the Real Housewives of Atlanta took center stage on Monday night when she confirmed she’s in love with Simon Guobadia. Yes, that’s the same Simon Guobadia who is currently estranged from Porsha’s RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia (pictured above, right inset)!

OMG!

The 39-year-old reality TV star gushed about her new love with Simon in a lengthy Instagram post published late Monday. And while she didn’t go so far to confirm an engagement, HE DID! In a post published several hours after Porsha’s big reveal, Simon confirmed that he’d asked her to marry him after just ONE MONTH of dating!

Writing alongside a selfie of the two lovebirds together, Williams shared in part (below):

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

And the star continued, explaining some of the curious dynamic between herself and co-star Falynn:

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Wow!

For his part, Simon wrote an equally lengthy message about his love for the RHOA mainstay — and as we noted (above), it was him who specifically confirmed them taking their relationship to the next level!

The 56-year-old, who was married to Falynn for two years, shared:

“Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves. We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some.”

There it is!! Talk about a surprise!

Here’s Porsha’s full post, which she concluded by hashtagging “#LoveWins,” (below):

So unexpected!!

BTW, it’s interesting to note that Falynn was first introduced to RHOA audiences as “Porsha’s friend” when she first made her debut on the hit Bravo show in December 2020. But now? Clearly something major has been altered in THAT dynamic!

And more from Simon, too, including a pic of the BIG rock:

Well then!

No new social media activity to report from Falynn on this front; she celebrated her mom in her most recent post, on Mother’s Day, but hasn’t publicly commented on the engagement news. Still, it’s wild that Porsha and Simon have moved in this direction at all — let alone this quickly! Heck, it was only back on April 22 that Falynn and Simon first announced their mutual decision to end their marriage!

In a statement published at the time to her Instagram Stories, Falynn wrote:

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

And now, just about three weeks later, here we are. Life comes at you fast!

Oh, and another thing: Kenya Moore has THOUGHTS. Porsha’s arch-nemesis tweeted this Nicki Minaj “did I lie?” video (below) on Monday night, seemingly in response to the big engagement news:

Kenya’s just over there sipping tea! What do y’all think about Porsha’s shocking engagement to Falynn’s estranged husband, Perezcious readers?! Did U have that one on your RHOA Bingo card this year??

Sound OFF down in the comments (below) with your take on all this wild relationship news!!!

