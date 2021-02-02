RHOA Butt Drama! Porsha Williams Claims That Is NOT Kenya Moore's True Tushy!

Kenya Moore has been plagued by rumors and whispers that she’s got a surgically- or medically-enhanced backside pretty much ever since she joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta!

And co-star Porsha Williams isn’t doing her any favors after Sunday night’s new episode of the long-running reality TV show on Bravo! Park YOUR butts (real or synthetic) in your seats for this wild ride, Perezcious readers!

On Sunday’s new episode of RHOA, Moore confronted castmate Marlo Hampton over supposed negative comments she was making. Eventually, Marlo admitted to the comments — but instead of apologizing charged back at Moore with these fightin’ words (below):

“I talk about your fake butt and your skin!”

Immediately, as she always does, Kenya protested (below):

“I don’t have a fake butt!”

Marlo wasn’t hearing it, though, and she came right back over top accusing Kenya:

“That’s not real, you have injections! Something has been done to your body.”

Whoa!

Moore shot back, yelling that she doesn’t have injections, but the protests fell on deaf ears. And as the episode ended abruptly in the middle of the fight (tune in next week!), the aggression and uncertainty left us all hanging!

Fast forward to Monday night, then, when Porsha popped up for a virtual interview on Watch What Happens Live. Talk show host and Bravo exec Andy Cohen clearly couldn’t wait a week to find out the results of the fight — and the fake butt accusation — so he put Porsha on the spot!

When Cohen asked her whether Kenya’s butt really was fake, the 39-year-old Porsha had a simple response:

“I thought we all had figured this out years ago. It’s not her ass. That’s it. Stop asking, it’s not her ass.”

So if it’s not her ass… whose is it?! We mean, if she has the receipt from the clinic…

Andy, who was laughing in shock by that point, was wondering the same thing! So he pressed Porsha on the butt’s alleged origin, and she concluded:

“I don’t know what’s in there. All I know is that it is, it’s ready to go back to where it came from.”

LOLz!!! Amazing!

Like we mentioned up top, the fake butt rumors are nothing new for Kenya; both Phaedra Parks and NeNe Leakes have previously tossed injection accusations her way earlier in the series’ run. Heck, last seasons, Leakes commented quite a bit on Moore’s alleged “blow-up booty,” going so far as to start a nasty little Twitter spat on the topic.

Nobody knows for sure either way — well, Kenya does, we suppose! LOLz! — but there’s definitely been no shortage of rumors and accusations over the last few years.

BTW, Porsha also gave Kenya some good co-parenting advice on last night’s late night talk show turn! First they’re sour… then they’re sweet?? Something like that! Ha!

You can see the co-parenting talk (below):

Well then!

Will U be tuning into next Sunday’s new episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Perezcious readers?!

We will! We want to see the end of this fight! Maybe Kenya will sit on Marlo… LOLz! Just kidding!!!

