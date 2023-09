Post Malone is so commercially successful AND ALSO very underrated!

Don’t Understand is not a “radio single”. He’s got a lot of those.

But this is a great song! A GREAT song!

The kind of song that transcends, touches people, makes an impact and will still be around for decades.

This is a different and very vulnerable side of Posty.

We love it!

