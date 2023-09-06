NFL Fans Rag On Tom Brady For 'Botox'y Appearance In New Ad!

Tom Brady has seemingly taken on a new look post-Gisele Bündchen divorce!

In a new ad posted by the official NFL account on Instagram Tuesday, fans were quick to notice the former New England Patriots quarterback’s appearance looked a bit different than what they were used to seeing. In the video, the 46-year-old jokes about losing to Eli Manning:

“Do I think the NFL is scripted? You think I really would’ve played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton’s little brother, Eli, twice in the Super Bowl? No.”

See the video for yourself (below):

Yeah… he definitely looks a bit… tighter? Smoother?

Football fans in the comments of course had plenty of opinions on the rivalries, but some couldn’t get past how Tom’s face looked! Some even suggested he’d just gotten Botox:

“Got his yearly facelift I see” “Gisele’s ex husband looking a little plastic there” “The plastic surgery is creepy” “Dude needs to chill on the plastic surgery” “Botox city Jesus” “Man he looks old af” “Tom looking extra plastic today”

Several commenters went as far as comparing the seven time Super Bowl winner to the handsome Squidward meme and gave him the moniker “Botox Brady” — oof!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Has Tom really gone under the knife — or is this new romance of his with Irina Shayk having some kind of reverse-aging effect? Let us know (below)!

