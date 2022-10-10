Prince Andrew Looks Carefree Days After Lawyer Of Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Insists His Legal Woes ‘Aren’t Over Yet’

Prince Andrew isn’t dwelling on his past, even if it may come back to haunt him again!

The disgraced royal looked to be in good spirits on Monday while horseback riding around the Windsor Castle estate with friends — all as his sexual abuse allegations were brought up in a scathing new documentary called, Prince Andrew: Banished, streaming now on Peacock.

In the doc, which premiered on Wednesday, Spencer Kuvin, who has represented nine of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, revealed there could be more legal consequences for the disgraced prince! According to the lawyer, Jeffery’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison for her crimes, still has until 2023 to cooperate with prosecutors in the case. And he seems to think she’s got a lot of damning scoop on Andrew!

As we’ve reported, Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in June for helping to conspire with the sex offender to sexually abuse dozens of young women. She’s currently in FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal prison in Florida. She has claimed she intends to appeal her sentence — and Spencer believes she could be planning to cooperate with prosecutors in an attempt to get a lesser sentence. This means Andrew may have more scandals to deal with! The attorney noted:

“She is really the person who holds all the secrets. This isn’t the end of the story.”

Oooh!

This doesn’t sound good for Andrew! But he doesn’t seem too worried! As mentioned, he was photographed looking carefree on Monday as he rode a horse around his home, one of his favorite activities as of late. He was seen smiling alongside several friends. Later, he was snapped driving a car without his hands on the wheel. So, he’s super relaxed these days. Check out the pictures HERE!

Either he hasn’t heard much about Peacock’s new film or he’s just doing his best to ignore the new chatter! In the documentary, several folks blasted him as an “idiot” and even dubbed him as the “runt of the litter.” Ouch! Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter said:

“There’s always one runt of the litter, and Andrew was it.”

Royal author Phil Dampier added:

“He’s never smoked or taken drugs or drunk alcohol but his one big thing is sex.”

The 62-year-old’s royal career came to a crashing end earlier this year after he was forced to pay an out-of-court settlement to sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre. She claimed he sexually abused her three times in 2001, when she was just 17 after she’d been trafficked by Jeffery. Andrew paid up but has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Despite not admitting any guilt, he was still cut from the royal family — and it showed loud and clear during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral when he was restricted from wearing his military uniform, except on one honorary occasion. If he’s soon to face more legal trouble for his alleged actions then we suspect this divide will grow deeper! Yeesh! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Ghislaine will work with authorities to see to it that Andrew faces more trouble? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Netflix/YouTube]