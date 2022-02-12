Prince Charles Reportedly Demands Prince Andrew To Stay ‘Out Of Sight’ Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

It sounds like Prince Charles desperately wants his brother Prince Andrew to stay out of the public eye amid his sexual assault trial.

According to The Sun, the 61-year-old disgraced royal has not been around Windsor Castle since Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his military titles last month amid the allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre. However, it turns out there’s a reason behind that! A royal insider told the outlet that Prince Charles has pretty much banished Prince Andrew from coming to the castle as his legal battle plays out, saying:

“Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the picture. He has been warned to keep his head down. Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle.”

The source claims that the Prince of Wales is still PISSED over his sibling misleading him by saying the scandal around friend Jeffrey Epstein and sex-trafficking victim Giuffre would not be a concern when the news dropped three years ago. As you know, the 38-year-old accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions between 1999 and 2002, with the first time allegedly being when she was only 17 years old. He has continued to deny the claims since they came out last year and has even requested a “trial by jury” to face the accusations made by Giuffre head-on. However, the shocking decision completely went against the royal family’s wishes, as they reportedly were “desperate” for him to settle the matter out of court in order to avoid a media spectacle. A source previously told Dailymail.com that there was a lot of tension in Buckingham Palace over this decision, saying:

“Andrew is on collision course with the Palace over this.”

And now, it sounds like Charles will do anything to put some distance between the royal institution and Andrew’s scandal. The insider explained to The Sun:

“Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the royal family, but he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life.”

Really 7 million pounds?! FYI, that is more than $9 million in the states. Crazy…

The Duke of York, who lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park, may even be forced out of the home when the 73-year-old becomes King. Wow!

Things aren’t looking too good for Andrew right now. Do you think Prince Charles will kick Andrew out of the Royal Lodge when he ascends the throne, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

