So Much For Privacy! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Star In 'At-Home' Docuseries For Netflix!

Netflix has snagged a very royal reality series!

According to sources who spoke with Page Six on Wednesday, the streamer is set to release a new docuseries all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! One insider described the show as an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” series. So Real Housewives with a dash of run-away royals?!

This unique peek into the lives of Harry and Meghan could be coming sooner than expected too! Netflix executives apparently want the show to premiere at the end of the year to go hand-in-hand with the prince’s upcoming tell-all memoir (a specific release date hasn’t been announced but it is expected in late ’22). But the Sussex team isn’t so sure about that. They’d like to hold off until next year. Hmm. Stalling yet another one of their massive deals?!

A producer in the know told the outlet:

“The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air.”

As Perezcious readers know, the parents signed on for a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 shortly after moving to the US. Just like their mind-boggling Spotify deal, they’ve been slow to release anything. Sadly, Meghan’s animated series Pearl was just axed by the company along with a string of other series as the streamer deals with subscriber troubles. The duo did have Netflix cameras following them last month while at the Invictus Games for a documentary called Heart Of Invictus that will highlight the 37-year-old’s global games for wounded and injured servicemen and women. They even made an unexpected pit-stop at Buckingham Palace to visit Queen Elizabeth II, though that wasn’t taken well!

Royal biographer Tom Bower claimed to Dailymail.com that the visit was “for their Netflix documentary,” adding:

“I have no doubt it was all done for their Netflix documentary. The Queen’s advisers failed to protect her from being exploited by the Royal Family’s worst traducers, while the Sussexes exploited an old, unwell woman to boost their credibility and coffers.”

Yeesh!

If that’s the reaction after one filmed visit, we cannot imagine that the family is very thrilled about this reality series. They’ve had enough trouble with Harry and Meghan spilling too much about their drama in the public eye the last few years — now the couple’s going to be trying to win over even more fans and perhaps just stirring the pot further!

And while it’s unclear how much the docuseries will focus on the royal family at large, it’s definitely going to give fans a unique inside look at the Archewell Foundation founders’ private lives!! Sources told the outlet that cameras have been allowed in the couple’s home in Montecito. So, does that mean the kids will be involved too?! The Suits alum and Prince William‘s estranged brother have shared very little about their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months, so far — could that also be changing?!

Either way, this series has seemingly been in the works for a while now. Cameras were seen filming them during a trip to NYC last September. They must have lots of content by now! Insiders seem thrilled about the potential of the show, one person shared:

“I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”

It’s definitely an inneresting choice given the family’s fight for privacy — and we have to assume it’ll only enrage the rest of the royals even more — but hey, we’re curious to see what they’ve got to share! Are you!? Sound OFF (below)!

