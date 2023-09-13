So THIS Is Why Meghan Markle Hasn't Been Wearing Prince Harry's Engagement Ring At Invictus Games!

Meghan Markle is stepping out alongside her hubby Prince Harry — but something has been noticeably absent!

The Suits alum has finally joined Harry in the UK to cheer on the competitors at the Invictus Games in Germany. She arrived on Tuesday and made her grand entrance at a Family & Friends party. She was then spotted alongside the Duke of Sussex on Wednesday at the wheelchair basketball tournament.

All eyes were on the couple during their appearances. Thus, that’s when people noticed Meghan has ditched her engagement ring! What??

The husband and wife have been at the center of split rumors all summer, so is this a bad sign?! Well, apparently not!

People learned on Wednesday that the actress’ three-stone ring is being fixed after a setting came loose. Reports first surfaced in mid-August claiming the ring was being repaired, so it’s taking a while! The Spare author personally designed the bling with Cleave & Company ahead of their engagement, so it makes sense they’re taking their time to properly fix the special piece!

While the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl wasn’t wearing her engagement ring at the events, she was wearing several other meaningful pieces of jewelry! Meg wore her wedding ring (made of Welsh gold, a tradition for the royals) and an eternity ring she added to her collection in ’19. Eternity rings typically represent a special occasion, and given the timeline, the Archetypes host’s could be to mark their first wedding anniversary or the birth of Prince Archie. Sweet!

Speaking of, her little ones were on her mind when Meghan gave a speech at the family and friends party, too! The 41-year-old took the stage with heartwarming words, in which she gave a shout-out to Archie and Princess Lilibet, saying this via Hello! Magazine:

“It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home.”

Perhaps referencing her latest sighting at In-N-Out, she added:

“Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you. […] It is amazing, and I hear the week so far has been off to a good start — is that right?”

The Duchess went on to thank Fisher House for hosting the event. The organization provides a home away from home for military and veteran families while their loved ones are receiving treatment. Recalling a visit to one of the homes in LA, she continued:

“I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago and I was so moved by everything that they do. As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family. So I’m really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I’m grateful for all of you that are here. We’ve also received a few gifts from the Canadian team. We got a bracelet and on that bracelets, they put the initials of one of the people who wasn’t able to make it here tonight.”

And she added:

“There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can’t be here [with] you, they are here in spirit. Thank you, thank you also for this amazing band and we’re looking forward to such a fantastic week. […] Have the best time, we’re cheering for you, and we can’t wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much.”

Lovely!

She may not have an engagement ring on, but that seems to be no indication there’s real trouble in paradise! She seemed so happy to be able to support Harry’s endeavors in person!

