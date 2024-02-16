Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce BOTH Sign Kansas City Chiefs Jersey For Children's Charity!

And this was before her extremely generous and thoughtful donation for the victim’s family of the tragic parade shooting.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are all about doing good things — and now they’re doing it together! On Thursday, X (Twitter) user Helen Loftin shared the news that the celeb couple donated a signed jersey for a children’s charity auction in Canada. In the post, she wrote:

“Thanks @LinamarCorp for Saturday’s fundraiser for @GWFC1 ! One of the items at the silent auction…#TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce -signed jersey!”

The jersey, that’s set to hit the auction floor on Saturday, is matted nicely in a frame and features a picture of the NFL star playing on the field, and also one of his girlfriend hugging him. It’s no doubt one of the most sought-after auction pieces after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ big Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes donated one of his jerseys, as well!

Ch-ch-check out the jersey (below):

The item will only be up for auction to those who attend the Eighth Annual Curl for Kids Winter Bonspiel event on February 18, which supports the Guelph Wish Fund for Children — which is kind of like Make A Wish but for kids 19 and under living in Ontario. The description of their charity reads:

“The Guelph Wish Fund for Children supports children facing a medical challenge by providing a wish that makes the children’s lives a little happier.”

Such a good cause! And such a sweet thing for Tay Tay and Trav to do! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

