Prince Harry 'Concerned' For Princess Catherine Amid Media Frenzy, BUT...

Prince Harry is worried for his estranged sister-in-law Princess Catherine.

Having had his own struggles with the press, the Archewell founder is reportedly “concerned” for the 42-year-old. Of course, she has been the center of conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts ever since undergoing an unexplained abdominal surgery in January. According to Page Six insiders on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex has been “distracted” with concern for Kate Middleton as rumors have circulated about why she’s hiding out amid her recovery. That said, the source urged that the Spare author thinks “any hint of scandal is untrue.”

Related: Harry & Meghan’s Bios Demoted To Bottom Of Royal Website

As Perezcious readers know, the 39-year-old and his wife Meghan Markle have dealt with issues with the media for years. Things got so bad that the couple actually left the royal family in search of a more private life amid worrisome similarities to his mother Princess Diana‘s own fraught experience with the media. So, he gets how frustrating (and scary) it must be for Prince William and Kate right now! Too bad he’s still on the outs with them and can’t really offer a helping hand. The good news is it doesn’t sound like Harry was the one from his camp mocking the couple’s predicament.

But while the father of two might be distraught over the media frenzy, he’s still carrying on like normal! The Invictus Games founder was spotted on vacation in Aspen, Colorado last week, where he was seen getting breakfast at Bonnie’s. He was also spotted hat shopping at the celeb hotspot Kemo Sabe per a Page Six insider.

According to DailyMail.com, Harry was traveling with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd. The Suits alum was not with him — she was seemingly busy with the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. So, Harry might be worried for the Wales family, but with things still so complicated between him and his family, he’s clearly not letting it stop him from living his life.

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]