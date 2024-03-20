Jimmie Allen Casually Introduces TWINS He Quietly Welcomed With Another Woman Amid Dramatic Divorce!

Surprise! Jimmie Allen has SIX children!

The country crooner took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal snaps of all of his kids — including his oldest son, whom he has from a prior relationship, and the three little ones he shares with his estranged wife Alexis Gale (pictured above, inset, with Jimmie). But in laying out that look at his family, the 38-year-old singer also revealed that he’s got two other kids! Yes, he welcomed TWINS with another woman while going through that infamous and scandalous divorce from his wife Alexis!

The photos started with a shot of his oldest son Aadyn. The duo was sitting on a tractor together and they were all smiles as they enjoyed working on their patch of the great outdoors. Then, the next photos were of his eldest daughters Naomi Bettie, 4, and Zara James, 2. The duo rocked matching floral puffer jackets for the occasion! Cute!! And the final photo was of his 5-month-old son Cohen Ace, whom he shares with his 28-year-old estranged wife.

But it was the snaps in between that really drew attention! That’s because the middle shots were of two infants previously unknown to the public — Amari and Aria — who can be seen smiling and hanging out on the couch with their Down Home daddy! Then, he dropped this message (below) alluding to his surprising reveal and preemptively countering the backlash he expected to receive for debuting his twins to the world:

“I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.”

See it all for yourself (below):

The timeline for this is definitely surprising. Jimmie and Alexis got hitched in June of 2020. They announced their separation in April of 2023, then also announced they were expecting their third child together at that same time. Awkward!

A month after that, as we noted (above), Allen copped to an affair. He issued Alexis a public apology in which he said he was sorry “for humiliating her with my affair.” He also added he was “embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her.” Then, over the next few months, Allen welcomed baby Cohen with Alexis and these twins with another woman! And thus, he’s got six kids. He’s also got his marriage back, too. In October, the country singer’s rep told People that he and Alexis had reconciled and were working things out. Whew! It’s a LOT! Thoughts, y’all??

