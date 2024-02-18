Kris Jenner Can’t Hold Back Tears While Listening To Kim Kardashian Gush About How She’s The ‘Greatest Mom’! Watch!

Kris Jenner is one emotional momma!

On Friday, everybody’s favorite Momager stopped by James Corden’s This Life of Mine Sirius XM radio show, and we’ll just say, tissues were a necessity! The host showed her footage from daughter Kim Kardashian’s previous interview on the show, where she was asked who her favorite person is… And her answer was totally sweet! She shared:

“My person is definitely my mom, there’s no one like her. We give so much love and respect to our dad because he’s not here and we honor that. But sometimes I feel like it takes away from what we would say to her. She deserves all the love and respect. [She] just loves to have a good time, loves a good vodka. There’s no better teacher on this planet for us. She takes care of us, we take care of her. She’s just the greatest mom on the planet — she’s the greatest manager on the planet, but she’s a mom first.”

OMG!

Kris, who couldn’t control the tears flooding out of her eyes, playfully whispered “Why are you doing this to me?” She added, “Oh, that makes me feel so good,” before asking for a Kleenex and calling the SKIMS founder a “brat” for making her cry… Lolz!

She added:

“Kim is the best. There’s nobody better.”

Watch the full clip (below):

@thislifeofmineshow She’s a great Mom-ager but an even greater Mom. Listen now to this week’s episode with Kim Kardashian on @siriusxm ♬ original sound – thislifeofmineshow

SO sweet! Kris really does deserve all the praise!

