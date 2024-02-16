Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Wants To Get Married Again Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Romance!

Kim Kardashian isn’t sure what the future holds for her — even amid her romance with Odell Beckham Jr.!

On Thursday’s new episode of James Corden‘s SiriusXM podcast, This Life of Mine, The Kardashians star opened up about what she thinks of possibly tying the knot again now that she has three failed marriages under her belt. And, honestly, it sounds like it really depends on the guy! Keeping things real, the SKIMS founder dished:

“I don’t know. I really don’t. There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.’ I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot. I’m not lonely, so I’m good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big — I don’t take that lightly.”

With four kids in the mix too, from her marriage to Kanye West, dating becomes a lot more complicated! You don’t want to just bring anyone into the family, you know? So it’s probably good she’s so open-minded about all this!

The self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic” then went on to reveal she keeps a list of the characteristics she’s looking for in her next partner on her phone! And it doesn’t require the guy to be famous, though they would have to “understand what this life is.” Revealing some of the top qualities, she shared:

“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life too — the list is so long.”

Hah! But just ’cause she knows what she’s looking for, the 43-year-old is “not so delusional” to think a man “will check every single box.” But at least she’s setting high standards! We wonder how many of those boxes OBJ is checking?!?

As we’ve been following, the beauty guru has been linked to the football star for months, with Page Six sources claiming they’ve been getting to know each other since last summer. They were most recently spotted partying in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend, which marked their first public appearance together! So it sure seems like things are heating up! Whether or not he has what it takes to get Kim down the aisle or anywhere close to that, however, remains to be seen…

