Meghan Markle BLASTS ‘Ridiculous’ Rumor She Leaked Letter Sent To King Charles About 'Unconscious Bias’ Within Royal Family!

For those who don’t know, a report came out on Friday from The Telegraph that revealed the Duchess of Sussex exchanged letters with King Charles shortly after her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. As you know, the couple made the shocking allegation that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” When pressed on who made the comments at the time, they refused to name the culprit. But that has not stopped everyone from speculating which senior royal it could have been, accusing everyone from King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Anne.

In their correspondence, Meghan told her father-in-law she did not intend to accuse the royal family member of racism, but instead wanted to talk about the “unconscious bias” within the family. The letter allegedly named the person who made the remark about her young son’s skin tone – but the outlet reported:

“It is understood that both the King and the Duchess acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice.”

While their conversation was “warm” at the time, The Telegraph claimed that Meghan felt like she didn’t get an adequate response to her concerns – and that was a huge factor in her choice to skip Charles’ coronation next month.

After the outlet’s report was published, royal correspondence and fans began to question the timing of these new details about the former actress’ correspondence with the monarch. In fact, they soon flooded social media to accuse Meghan of leaking the contents of the letter! Specifically, a royal reporter for The Sunday Times, Valentine Low, wrote on Twitter:

“The question is, why does the Sussex camp want to leak all this? Is it Meghan trying to prevent an outbreak of peace between Harry and his father? And intriguing that they should resort to the sort of briefing that they condemned in others.”

But not so fast! The correspondent later walked back on her accusation, tweeting:

“Given that legal letters have been sent by the Sussexes’ lawyers as well as the palace’s since the story was published, it seems I was wrong in assuming that it came from the Sussex camp. Sorry to all about that. But even more intriguing!”

And now, a rep for Meghan has come forward to address the speculation over her absence from the coronation and whether she leaked the letter details! Calling all of the rumors “ridiculous,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday:

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

