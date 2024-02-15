What Breakup?! Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Re-Follow Each Other & Reunite Publicly For Valentine's Day!

Well, that was quick!

Just days after the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan unfollowed each other on Instagram, wiped one another from their feeds, and completely broke up, it looks like they’re giving love another shot. On Wednesday, fans noticed that the two re-followed each other on the photo sharing app. And while at first it wasn’t clear what exactly that meant, they were then not-so-subtly pictured together buying some Valentine’s Day flowers!

That’s right! In pics obtained by TMZ, Larsa and Marcus could be seen at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami on the lovers’ holiday. The Real Housewives of Miami star sported a red sports bra with matching leggings and black sunglasses, while Marcus wore a white t-shirt, a fanny pack, and a black baseball cap. See (below):

So we guess this means they’re back on?

After all, an insider did tell Page Six on Wednesday that the pair’s friends “wouldn’t be surprised” if the duo did get back together. Apparently, while Larsa was shooting season two of The Traitors on Peacock last year, she was telling everyone “how excited she was to marry Marcus and plan a wedding.”

Funny thing is they weren’t even engaged! LOLz! A girl can dream, we guess. We just wonder if that was before or after Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan publicly denounced their relationship — leading to a LOT of tension.

